Kurt Okraku officially begins work as GFA President today

Kurt Okraku will today November 18, 2019 officially begin work as the new President of the Ghana Football Association.
The former Dreams FC CEO beat off competition from George Afriyie, Amanda Clinton, George Ankomah Mensah, Nana Yaw Amponsah and Fred Pappoe in last month's election to win the GFA top seat.
He pulled 93 votes of YES as against 26 delegates after George Afriyie had conceded defeat ahead of the third round.
READ ALSO: Photos: GFA Prez. Kurt Okraku meets his 'inspiration' Shatta Wale
The 48-year-old has become the 24th president of the association.
He takes over the mantle of the running of the Ghana Football Association from a Normalisation Committee put in place by FIFA over the last one year.
READ ALSO: I know all those who voted for me - Tony Aubynn after losing GFA Vice Presidential election
He will serve an initial four-year term with an additional four-year term if re-elected into office.