Kwame Bonsu excited with Club World Cup experience

Esperance de Tunis midfielder Kwame Bonsu has expressed delight with his first Club World Cup experience.
The Ghanaian midfielder was part of Esperance contingent that participated in the tournament in Qatar. He featured in the Tunisia side's two games at the tournament.
Esperance lost their first game 1-0 to Al Hilal before thrashing Al Sadd 6-2 to finish fifth.
In a post, Kwame Bonsu showed appreciation to his club supporters and immediately switch attention to the upcoming games in the Tunisian top flight league.
"I thank God for bringing us back to Tunisia safely."It was really a great experience in the Club World Cup".Also thanks to our amazing fans for the support always. Now it’s time to focus on our coming games"
Ahead of the Club World Cup in Qatar, Kwame Bonsu was been chosen to model in Esperance de Tunis third kit.
The former Kotoko midfielder has excelled for the three-time African champions since joining in July on a 4-year contract.
