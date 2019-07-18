Kwame Bonsu signs for Esperance de Tunis

Asante Kotoko midfielder Kwame Bonsu has finalised his move to Esperance de Tunis on a four-year-deal.
Bonsu completed the move to the Tunisia giants on Wednesday after passing his mandatory medicals.
He is expected to replace Cameroonian midfielder Franck Kom who left Esperance for Qatari side Al-Rayyan SC.
According to reports, Asante Kotoko is expected to pocket around $150,000 from the deal.
The former Gefle midfielder joined Kotoko in June 2018 and was a key member of the squad that reached the CAF Confederation Cup group stages this year.
He earned a call up to the national team for Ghana’s last 2019 Afcon qualifier against Kenya and played featured briefly in a friendly against Mauritania.
READ ALSO: