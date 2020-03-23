VIDEO: Kwame Opoku reveals ex-Kotoko star he models his game after

Kwame Opoku has revealed the ex-Asante Kotoko star he grew up idolising.
According to the former Nkoranza Warriors attacker who has joined the Porcupines on a three-year deal after his move to Serbian outfit FK Cukaricki fell through, his role model is former Porcupines goal poacher, Eric Bekoe who claimed the 2007/2008 Ghana Premier League golden boot with 17 goals in 23 matches.
READ ALSO: Kotoko express interest in Eleven Wonders star
The 21-year will be available for selection during the second round of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season after being registered by the club.
He's picked jersey number 32 at his new club.
Opoku's scoring prowess will be needed as the club aim to clinch their 25th Ghana Premier League in a bid to return to Africa.
He bagged ten goals for Nkoranza Warriors in the Ghana Football Association Normalisation Committee Special Competition.
Meanwhile, Maxwell Konadu has hailed the capture of his new acquisition Kwame Opoku. According to the coach, Kwame Opoku is the type of striker always the club have been searching for.