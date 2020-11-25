Prime News Ghana

Legon Cities appoint Bashir Hayford as head coach

By Vincent Ashitey
Ghana Premier League club Legon Cities have confirmed the appointment of Bashir Hayford as the club's new head coach.

The Ex-Somilia national team coach has been appointed until the end of the season. He takes over from Goran Barjaktarevic who had his contract terminated in the wake of the club's thumping defeat to Great Olympics.

"We are delighted to announce the appointment of Bashir Hayford as the Head coach on a contract that runs until the end of the 2020/21 season," a club statement read.

The Royals believes the hiring of of the Ex-Kotoko and Black Queens coach is the right one due to his tactical prowess and will take the club to higher heights.

Bashir Hayford in March 2019 historically led the  Somalia National Team to beat Zimbabwe in the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup Qualifier in November 2019- the country’s first competitive victory in 35 years. 

The experienced trainer is a two time Ghana Premier League winner. Having led Asante Kotoko in 2007/2008 and Ashantigold SC in 2014/2015 season to victory.

 

 

 

 