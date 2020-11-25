Legon Cities appoint Bashir Hayford as head coach

GPL: AshantiGold snatches late draw against Hearts of Oak Accra Hearts of Oak and visiting Obuasi AshantiGold settled for a pulsating 2-2…

Covid-19: Oxford University vaccine is highly effective The coronavirus vaccine developed by the University of Oxford is highly…

GPL: Hearts of Oak lock horns with AshantiGold today Accra Hearts of Oak have yet to play a game in the 2020/21 season because some…

Hearts of Oak coach Edward Odoom unhappy with AshantiGold stalemate Hearts of Oak coach Edward Nii Odoom has expressed dissatisfaction with his…

#EndSars protests: UK parliament approves sanctions The UK parliament has voted in favour of the government considering imposing…

US shares set records as investor optimism grows US shares hit fresh records on Tuesday with the Dow Jones index closing above…