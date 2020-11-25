Legon Cities appoint Bashir Hayford as head coach

Ghana Premier League club Legon Cities have confirmed the appointment of Bashir Hayford as the club's new head coach.
The Ex-Somilia national team coach has been appointed until the end of the season. He takes over from Goran Barjaktarevic who had his contract terminated in the wake of the club's thumping defeat to Great Olympics.
"We are delighted to announce the appointment of Bashir Hayford as the Head coach on a contract that runs until the end of the 2020/21 season," a club statement read.
The Royals believes the hiring of of the Ex-Kotoko and Black Queens coach is the right one due to his tactical prowess and will take the club to higher heights.
The experienced trainer is a two time Ghana Premier League winner. Having led Asante Kotoko in 2007/2008 and Ashantigold SC in 2014/2015 season to victory.