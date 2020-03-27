Despite not making Charles Kwablan Akonnor's first Black Stars call-up, AshantiGold defender Mubarik Yussif is positive of getting an invite soon.
Akonnor on Tuesday, March 3 announced his 23-man squad for the AFCON 2021 qualifying matches against Sudan initially scheduled to come off this month but has been postponed due to Covid-19.
The defender who was tipped to make the 23-man squad was left out despite the coach handing 4 local players an invite.
Speaking for the first time on the snub, the 24-year-old said the local players inclusion has given him hope that hard work pays off.
“I wasn’t disappointed at all. Seeing fur local players in the squad inspires me to work even harder. I believe in hardwork. I’m confident my time will come.” He told Zuria FM Hausa Sports.
“I have been working very hard. The competition in the team is not easy. I will keep working hard”
Meanwhile, the defender has named the toughest striker he has come up against this season.
The defender has been a rock-solid for the Miners as they have one of the best defence in the league this season. After 15 matches in the suspended Ghana Premier League, the defender has come up against some tough strikers.
However, the 24-year-old has revealed the one striker who has given him his toughest challenge. He named Aduana Stars marksman Yahaya Mohammed who has notched 11 goals in the league.
"All the strikers are tough and difficult to play against. I didn’t find it easy against all of them but stopping Yahaya Mohammed was the difficult of all."
"He is strong in the air and very quick foot. I remember he was so determined to score a goal because Adebayor has already scored. So on that day he was very determined. But I made sure I will not give him any space.”
