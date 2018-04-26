Magdaleno not stronger than me- Isaac Dogbe

Ghanaian boxer and interim WBO super bantamweight champion , Isaac Dogbe has thrown shades at Mexican Jessie Magdaleno, ahead of their WBO World super bantamweight bout.
Magdaleno is currently the full WBO World super bantamweight champion.
Isaac Dogbe believes that, even though the Mexican is a good boxer, he is not as strong as he Dogbe is.
"Jessie is a good boxer he has got a great boxing IQ, he is fast, he is a southpaw and he can hit too but I believe that he is not as strong as I’m"
"Everything that he brings to the table we will have an antidote to it. I know he is going to run all night. At the first onset he will try and fight fire with fire but that is not going to work, that will make him get knocked out so it is going to be one hell of a night and I can’t wait to actually go out there and have him," he told Ghanacrusader.com.
The fight is scheduled for Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Philadelphia, USA.
Dogboe earned a shot to Magdaleno (25-0, 18KOs) after destroying Cesar Juarez in January 2018 at the Bukom Boxing Arena.