Man City beat Liverpool on penalties to win Community Shield

Premier League champions Manchester City beat last season's runners-up Liverpool to clinch the FA Community Shield at Wembley Stadium.
The curtain raiser for the 2019/20 Premier League season saw the two sides play a 1-1 draw in regulation time before City won 5-4 on penalties.
Leroy Sane forced Pep to effect an early substitution following his injury in the ninth minute before Sterling shot Man City into the lead 3 minutes later.
Liverpool who were lethargic in the first half came in strong after the break with twice hitting the post within 15 minutes.
Henderson's corner was met with a tap from Van Dijk which came off the post before Salah also struck the post moments later after beating off his markers.
Liverpool relentless pressure paid off when Joel Matip rose high to head home from a Van Dijk lob in the 77th minute to restore parity.
Salah nearly won the game for Liverpool in added time but his effort was acrobatically cleared off the line by Kyle Walker.
Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola became the Premier League first manager to be shown a yellow card. Rules to show managers yellow or red cards were brought in by the Football Association in 2019 to clean up touchline behaviour.
This comes as part of an update in the Laws of the Game by the International Football Association Board (IFAB).
READ ALSO: