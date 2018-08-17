Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne out for three months with knee injury

Kevin De Bruyne will be out for three months due to a knee injury but will not require surgery, Manchester City have confirmed.
The midfielder suffered a lateral collateral ligament (LCL) lesion in his right knee during a training session.
Kevin De Bruyne will be out for three months due to a knee injury but will not require surgery, @ManCity have confirmed: https://t.co/PPwwzsDzjk pic.twitter.com/Raig1TktYU— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 17, 2018
Source: Skysports