Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne out for three months with knee injury

By Mutala Yakubu
Kevin De Bruyne will be out for three months due to a knee injury but will not require surgery, Manchester City have confirmed.

The midfielder suffered a lateral collateral ligament (LCL) lesion in his right knee during a training session.

