Match officials for Ghana Premier League matchday 11 announced

Match officials for the Ghana Premier League Matchday 11 midweek matches have been appointed.
Match: ADUANA STARS Vs ASANTE KOTOKO
Referee: Alphonso Atiapah
Asst 1: Peter Dawsa
Asst 2: Kofi Kyei Andoh
4th Ref: Obed Kwegyah Danquah
M/C: J.B Yakubu
Match: ASHANTIGOLD Vs DREAMS FC
Referee: Wiseman Ghansah
Asst 1: Patrick Papala
Asst 2: Pascal Mawusi
4th Ref: Julian Nunoo
M/C: Mik Amedior
Match: ELEVEN WONDERS Vs WAFA
Referee: Mohammed Misbaw
Asst 1: Paul Atimaka
Asst 2: Thomas Ngmindieye
4th Ref: Emmanuel Tampuri
M/C: Andrew Derry
Match: ELMINA SHARKS Vs EBUSUA DWARFS
Referee: Maxwell Hanson
Asst 1: David Addico
Asst 2: Bawa Haruna
4th Ref: Daniel Laryea
M/C: James Adjei
Match: INTER ALLIES Vs MEDEAMA SC
Referee: Mahama Ewuntonmah
Asst 1:Alhassan Abdulai
Asst 2: Ali Timuah Baah
4th Ref: Rustum Senorgbe
M/C: Oduro Nyarko
Match: GREAT OLYMPICS Vs BREKUM CHELSEA
Referee: Clement Kwame Nkuah
Asst 1: Mumuni Fuseini
Asst 2: Jasper Adenyo
4th Ref: Philip Arthur Forson
M/C: Willian Gidiglo
Match:KARELA UNITED Vs HEARTS OF OAK
Referee: Bashiru Dauda
Asst 1: Emmanuel Dei
Asst 2: Seidu Dauda
4th Ref: Abdulai Ibrahim
M/C: Felix Adjetey Sowah
Match: KING FAISAL Vs LEGON CITIES Referee: Emmanuel Eshun Asst 1: Sulemana Deen Asst 2: Francis Bondzie Arthur 4th Ref: Charles Benle Bulu M/C: Augustine Asante