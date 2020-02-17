PrimeNewsGhana

Match officials for Ghana Premier League matchday 11 announced

By Vincent Ashitey

Match officials for the Ghana Premier League Matchday 11 midweek matches have been appointed.

Here are the match officials for GPL Week 11:

Match: ADUANA STARS Vs ASANTE KOTOKO

Referee: Alphonso Atiapah

Asst 1: Peter Dawsa

Asst 2: Kofi Kyei Andoh

4th Ref: Obed Kwegyah Danquah

M/C: J.B Yakubu

Match: BECHEM UNITED Vs LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS
 
Referee: Bismark Appiah
Asst 1: Isaac Opoku Antwi
Asst 2: Isaac Asante
4th Ref: Musah Mubarik
M/C: Samuel Acheampong

 

Match: ASHANTIGOLD Vs DREAMS FC

Referee: Wiseman Ghansah

Asst 1: Patrick Papala

Asst 2: Pascal Mawusi

4th Ref: Julian Nunoo

M/C: Mik Amedior

 

Match: ELEVEN WONDERS Vs WAFA

Referee: Mohammed Misbaw

Asst 1: Paul Atimaka

Asst 2: Thomas Ngmindieye

4th Ref: Emmanuel Tampuri

M/C: Andrew Derry

 

Match: ELMINA SHARKS Vs EBUSUA DWARFS

Referee: Maxwell Hanson

Asst 1: David Addico

Asst 2: Bawa Haruna

4th Ref: Daniel Laryea

M/C: James Adjei

 

Match: INTER ALLIES Vs MEDEAMA SC

Referee: Mahama Ewuntonmah

Asst 1:Alhassan Abdulai

Asst 2: Ali Timuah Baah

4th Ref: Rustum Senorgbe

M/C: Oduro Nyarko

Match: GREAT OLYMPICS Vs BREKUM CHELSEA

Referee: Clement Kwame Nkuah

Asst 1: Mumuni Fuseini

Asst 2: Jasper Adenyo

4th Ref: Philip Arthur Forson

M/C: Willian Gidiglo

 

Match:KARELA UNITED Vs HEARTS OF OAK

Referee: Bashiru Dauda

Asst 1: Emmanuel Dei

Asst 2: Seidu Dauda

4th Ref: Abdulai Ibrahim

M/C: Felix Adjetey Sowah

Match: KING FAISAL Vs LEGON CITIES Referee: Emmanuel Eshun Asst 1: Sulemana Deen Asst 2: Francis Bondzie Arthur 4th Ref: Charles Benle Bulu M/C: Augustine Asante