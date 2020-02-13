Match officials for Ghana Premier League matchday 10 announced

The Referees Committee has released appointment of officials for match week 10 of the Ghana Premier League.
Below are the officials:
Match: ACCRA HEARTS OF OAK Vs BECHEM UNITED
Referee: Bernard Dumfeh
Asst 1: Tijani Mohammed
Asst2: Alex Osam
4th Ref: Gabriel Opoku Arhin M/C: Abaidoo Mensah
Match: BREKUM CHELSEA Vs INTER ALLIES
Referee: Frederick Samena
Asst 1: Thomas Ngimindieye
Asst2: Francis Bonzie Arthur
4th Ref: Abdul Latif Qadir M/C: Mark Koudua
READ ALSO: Match officials for Ghana Premier League matchday 9 announced
Match: ASANTE KOTOKO Vs ASHANTIGOLD
Referee: Daniel Laryea
Asst 1: Paul Atimaka
Asst2: Emmanuel Allou Tebson
4th Ref: Maxwell Hanson
M/C: A.S Seidu
Match: EBUSUA DWARFS Vs KARELA UNITED
Referee: Ali Musah
Asst 1: Courage Kuedufa
Asst2: Augustine Suglo Dakurah
4th Ref: Alphonso Atiapa
M/C: Frank Denakpor
Match: ELEVEN WONDERS Vs KING FAISAL
Referee: Eric Sefah Antwi
Asst 1: Ali Timuah Baah
Asst2: Halilu Alhassan
4th Ref: Jones Akubiem
M/C: Awudu Djan
Match: MEDEAMA Vs ELMINA SHARKS
Referee: Eric Owusu Prempeh
Asst 1: Isaac Nyamekye
Asst2: Roland Addy
4th Ref: Christopher Asante
M/C: Nana Opare Akufu
Match: LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS Vs ADUANA STARS
Referee: Martin Akudzi
Asst 1: Gilbert Adom Mensah
Asst2: Stephen Balanguena
4th Ref: Joshua Samadji
M/C: Joseph Yebour Acheampong
Match: LEGON CITIES Vs GREAT OLYMPICS
Referee: Rustum Senorgbe
Asst 1: Paul Dosu
Asst2: Richard Appiah
4th Ref: Bismark Appiah
M/C: Agyiri Bannor
READ ALSO: Match officials for Ghana Premier League matchday 8 announced
Match: WAFA Vs DREAMS FC
Referee: Patrick Okyere
Asst 1: Kwasi Acheampong Brobbey
Asst2: Emmanuel Dolagbanu
4th Ref: Benjamin K. Sefa
M/C: Collins Adu Yebour