Match officials for Ghana Premier League matchday 10 announced

By Vincent Ashitey

The Referees Committee has released appointment of officials for match week 10 of the Ghana Premier League.

Below are the officials:

Match: ACCRA HEARTS OF OAK Vs BECHEM UNITED

Referee: Bernard Dumfeh

Asst 1: Tijani Mohammed

Asst2: Alex Osam

4th Ref: Gabriel Opoku Arhin M/C: Abaidoo Mensah

 

Match: BREKUM CHELSEA Vs INTER ALLIES

Referee: Frederick Samena

Asst 1: Thomas Ngimindieye

Asst2: Francis Bonzie Arthur

4th Ref: Abdul Latif Qadir M/C: Mark Koudua

Match: ASANTE KOTOKO Vs ASHANTIGOLD

Referee: Daniel Laryea

Asst 1: Paul Atimaka

Asst2: Emmanuel Allou Tebson

4th Ref: Maxwell Hanson

M/C: A.S Seidu

 

Match: EBUSUA DWARFS Vs KARELA UNITED

Referee: Ali Musah

Asst 1: Courage Kuedufa

Asst2: Augustine Suglo Dakurah

4th Ref: Alphonso Atiapa

M/C: Frank Denakpor

 

Match: ELEVEN WONDERS Vs KING FAISAL

Referee: Eric Sefah Antwi

Asst 1: Ali Timuah Baah

Asst2: Halilu Alhassan

4th Ref: Jones Akubiem

M/C: Awudu Djan

 

Match: MEDEAMA Vs ELMINA SHARKS

Referee: Eric Owusu Prempeh

Asst 1: Isaac Nyamekye

Asst2: Roland Addy

4th Ref: Christopher Asante

M/C: Nana Opare Akufu

 

Match: LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS Vs ADUANA STARS

Referee: Martin Akudzi

Asst 1: Gilbert Adom Mensah

Asst2: Stephen Balanguena

4th Ref: Joshua Samadji

M/C: Joseph Yebour Acheampong

 

Match: LEGON CITIES Vs GREAT OLYMPICS

Referee: Rustum Senorgbe

Asst 1: Paul Dosu

Asst2: Richard Appiah

4th Ref: Bismark Appiah

M/C: Agyiri Bannor

Match: WAFA Vs DREAMS FC

Referee: Patrick Okyere

Asst 1: Kwasi Acheampong Brobbey

Asst2: Emmanuel Dolagbanu

4th Ref: Benjamin K. Sefa

M/C: Collins Adu Yebour

 