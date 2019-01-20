Match Report: Hearts of Oak 2-1 Black Satellites

Hearts of Oak inflicted a 2-1 defeat on the Black Satellites in a friendly at the Tema Sports Stadium.
An entertaining game saw neither side broke the deadlock of the game in the first department. A tactical change by the Phobian gaffer Kim Grant, bringing on Kofi Kordzi saw him score from a corner kick with a powerful header.
Kofi Kordzi added another goal in the 78th minute mark with a powerful strike to make it a tall mountain to climb for the U-20 side.
Nathaniel Agyei former captain of U-17 team scored the consolation for the Black Satellites.
Ghana U-20 is currently preparing ahead of the African Cup Of Nations U-20 tournament to be held in Niger from February 2-17.
Western Region Division one League side Skyy FC will host Hearts of Oak in a friendly on Sunday January 20 at Daboase.
Read also:Hearts of Oak aim is to win the special competition - Kim Grant