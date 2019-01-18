Hearts of Oak aim is to win the special competition - Kim Grant

Hearts of Oak head coach, Kim Grant says his outfit is aiming to win the special competition organised by the Normalization Committee.
The ex-Ghana international believes the continental club masters is a bigger outfit and they should winning trophies presented before them.
16 Premier League Clubs and 48 Division One League clubs are set to play in a Special Competition organised by the Normalisation Committee on February 3 after series of meetings between the clubs and the Committee.
In an interview on Atinka TV, Kim Grant said the team will be looking to annex the trophy next month.
"There is a new tournament coming up next month. I definitely want to win it".
"I didn't come to this club just to be part of the competition. This is Hearts of Oak. Our target is to win the Special Competition''.
The Phobians are have lined up a series of friendlies to sharpen up the rough edges for the special competition.
Hearts of Oak will engage in a doubleheader this weekend with Ghana National U-20 and Skyy FC respectively.
