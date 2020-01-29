Matthew Cudjoe supports injured Kotoko fan Augustine Oppong  with GHC 1000 

Asante Kotoko wonderkid Matthew Anim Cudjoe has donated GHC 1000 of his winning bonus from the Hearts game to injured fan, Augustine Oppong who is currently recovering.
The Porcupines beat their arch-rivals 2-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday in the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League matchday 6 with the youngster playing a key role in the win.
Cudjoe, who joined the club this season, put up an impressive display in his short cameo in Accra, and the fans showed their appreciation afterwards, mobbing him and handing him cash from across the meshed barrier at the stadium.
The 16-year-old has revealed that he was boosted by the atmosphere of playing in his first Super Clash against Hearts of Oak.
"This Hearts game is the most exciting game I've played in my career. My confidence level was so high to the extent I didn't fear anyone. I just wanted us to win".