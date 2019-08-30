Maxwell Konadu defends decision to hand Augustine Okrah Black Stars 'B' call-up

Black Stars 'B' coach Maxwell Konadu has defended the decision to invite Asante Kotoko player Augustine Okrah to the Black Stars B camp as they prepare to face Burkina Faso in a doubleheader for the 2020 CHAN qualifier.
Okrah's call up to the national team is the talk of town as the player in question is yet to feature for the Kotoko in a competitive game since joining The Reds from North East United of India.
However, Konadu says the attacker is a good player and he even showed it in the friendly against Gold Stars.
“After the Normalisation Committee cup, almost every player is inactive with the exception of Asante Kotoko and AshantiGold players and to some extent those at Hearts of Oak so if we want to solely base the call ups on the cup competition then we will be somehow biased towards those who are good and in town but couldn’t play a part.”
“If Okrah is a good player I don’t see the wrong in it to add him to the players and per the little things I saw from him since joining Kotoko, I think he deserved the chance and his performance wasn’t that bad against Gold Stars.”
“Okrah scored a beautiful goal and won a penalty. Apart from that his ball-handling and movement was okay so we will see what happens going forward because nobody is a starter here and anything can happen.”
The Black Stars 'B' recorded a 6-0 win over Bibiani Gold Stars FC in a friendly at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday afternoon.
Strikes from Richard Arthur, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Augustine Okrah, Patrick Arthur a brace from Prince Opoku ensured victory for Maxwell Konadu boys.