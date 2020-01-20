Medeama coach Boadu lauds players despite defeat to Dreams FC

Medeama SC coach Samuel Boadu has lauded his players performance in their slim defeat to Dreams FC on matchday 5.
The Mauve and Yellow unbeaten streak were halted by Dreams FC in Dawu on Sunday after losing by a lone goal.
Ibrahim Issah’s first-half strike bagged the maximum for the Still Believe lads at the Theatre of Dreams.
Speaking after the game, Boadu commended his players for the fight they put up but insisted they were just unlucky due to the numerous chances they couldn't put behind the net.
“I will commend the boys because they were very courageous at least we came out with our heads up,” he told medeamasc.com
“We lost by a an avoidable mistake of a goal and I don’t We want to talk about the officiating.
“That is football, I will take a lesson from that and I will learn a lot from the mistakes. I see a lot of things that we did right and things that we didn’t do right.”
Medeama are now 5th on the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League standings and have a date with Ashantigold at home on Sunday.