Medeama coach Boadu to miss Inter Allies match due to 'health reasons'

Samuel Boadu will miss out when his side Medeama SC play Inter Allies on Thursday, February 19 at the Accra Sports Stadium due to 'health reasons.'
The gaffer will be missing his second successive game after being absent in the Mauve and Yellows last week defeat to Elmina Sharks.
Due to Boadu's unavailability, his assistant Hamza Obeng will be stepping in his shoes against the Capelli Boys.
READ ALSO: Beating Hearts and Kotoko is a great achievement- Medeama SC coach Samuel Boadu
A statement from Medeama SC confirmed Samuel Boadu unavailability for the clash.
Samuel Boadu won’t be available for our Ghana Premier League match against Inter Allies FC due to health reasons.
He was absent as we lost 2-1 to Elmina Sharks at home on Sunday
Assistant Hamza Obeng will be in charge in the capital.
He is fine and will return stronger.
Also, Medeama's pair Agyenim Boateng and Agyei Boakye are suspended for Wednesday’s Premier League match against Inter Allies.
The two players wll miss the contest due to accumulation of cards. Agyenim picked yellow cards against Elmina Sharks, Aduana and Asante Kotoko while Boakye also picked up cards against Ebusua Dwarfs, Aduana and Elmina Sharks.
The Mauve and Yellow lads are currently 3rd on the league table with 17 points after ten matches played so far this term.