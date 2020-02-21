Mercy Tagoe steps down as Halifax Ladies coach

Mercy Tagoe Quarcoo has resigned as the head coach of Ghana Women's Premier League side Halifax Ladies.
According to her, the decision is to enable her pay attention to her Black Queens work, scout for players for their upcoming national duties and honour other international engagements she has with CAF and FIFA.
"I have enjoyed my tenure at Halifax, and in particular feel honoured to have been a part of such a supportive team," Tagoe said.
"If I can be of help during this transition, please let me know. I am available to help train my replacement and will ensure all my reports are updated before my last day of work.
"Thank you again for the opportunity to work at Halifax. I wish you all the best and look forward to staying in touch."
During his stay, Mercy Tagoe picked up a win, drew three and lost one in the five matches in the Women’s National League.
The Ghana Football Association in January reappointed Mercy Efua Tagoe-Quarcoo as head coach of the senior national female team, the Black Queens.