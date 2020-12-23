Messi breaks Pele's one-club scoring record

Fire guts four Aayalolo buses in Kumasi Four of Aayalo buses have been burnt completely after they caught fire on…

GFA Ethics Committee sanctions Referee Daniel Kwame Nsiah The GFA Ethics Committee at its meeting held on November 19, 2020 found Daniel…

GFA Ethics Committee slaps Kofi Manu with one-year ban The GFA Ethics Committee has decided to ban Mr. Kofi Manu from taking part in…