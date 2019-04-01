Messi vs Ronaldo: What the numbers say

The Ronaldo–Messi rivalry is a football rivalry between fans of Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentinian forward Lionel Messi.
Having won a combined ten Ballon d'Or/FIFA Ballon d'Or awards (5 each), both are widely regarded not only as the two best players of their generation, but also regarded by many in the sport, including players, writers and fans, as the greatest of all time.
Both players have won a combined 59 trophies (Ronaldo 27, Messi 32) during their careers thus far and have regularly broken the 50 goal barrier in a single season.
They're among the 28 players in the history of the sport to score over 500 career goals, currently ranked at 6th (Ronaldo) and 7th (Messi) respectively, with both having scored over 680 goals each in their careers for club and country.
Sports journalists, fans and pundits regularly argue the individual merits of both players in an attempt to establish who they believe is the best player in modern football.
At club level, Messi and Ronaldo represented rivals FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, the two players faced each other at least twice every season in the world's most popular regular-season club game, El Clásico (among the most viewed annual sporting events), until Ronaldo's transfer to Italian club Juventus F.C. in 2018
The two highest paid players in football, Messi and Ronaldo are among the world's best paid sports' stars in combined income from salaries, bonuses and off-field earnings.
In 2018, Messi edged Ronaldo on Forbes list of the best-paid athletes, earning $111 million, with Ronaldo next at $108 million.
They have the two biggest social media followings in the world among sportspeople with a combined 211 million Facebook fans in 2019, Ronaldo having 122 million and Messi 89 million.
As well as a combined 270 million followers on Instagram as of 2019, Ronaldo is the most followed individual on the entire service, with over 158 million followers whilst Messi has 112 million followers.
Throughout the existence of the rivalry, the pair have dominated awards ceremonies and broken a multitude of goalscoring records for both club and country, feats which have been described as "incredible", "ridiculous" and "remarkable".
Ronaldo is the UEFA Champions League all-time top goalscorer while Messi is second. The two had broken each other's record over the course of 2015 after Messi surpassed the previous record holder Raúl in November 2014.
Ronaldo opened a gap in the 2015–16 season when he became the first player to score double figures in the group stage of the Champions League, setting the record at 11 goals.
They are the first two players to score 100 goals in UEFA Champions League history.
They dominated the Ballon d'Or/The Best FIFA Men's Player awards since 2008, and UEFA Men's Player of the Year Award since 2014, however, in 2018 their decade-long triumph was ended by Luka Modrić.
Cristiano Ronaldo player profile
Age: 34
Born: 5 February 1985
Clubs: Juventus (2018-present); Real Madrid (2009-2018); Manchester United (2003-09); Sporting Lisbon (2002-03)
Nationality: Portuguese
Ballon d’Or wins: 5 (2017, 2016, 2014, 2013, 2008)
The Best Fifa Men’s Player: 2 (2016 and 2017)
Champions League winners’ medals - 5: 2007–08 with Man Utd; 2013–14, 2015–16, 2016–17 and 2017–18 with Real Madrid
Lionel Messi player profile
Age: 31
Born: 24 June 1987
Clubs: Barcelona (2004-present)
Nationality: Argentine
Ballon d’Or wins: 5 (2015, 2012, 2011, 2010, 2009)
Champions League winners’ medals - 4: 2005–06, 2008–09, 2010–11, 2014–15 (all with Barcelona)
Ronaldo vs. Messi: the statistics
Statistics according to the MessivsRonaldo.net website (of 31st March 2019):
All-time career (club and country, but excluding club friendlies)
- Ronaldo: 682 goals and 218 assists in 953 appearances
- Messi: 658 goals and 270 assists in 804 appearances
- Hat-tricks: Ronaldo 52; Messi 51
- Career goal ratio: Ronaldo 0.72; Messi 0.82
- Penalties: Ronaldo 110 (23 missed); Messi 83 (25 missed)
Club career (excluding friendlies)
- Ronaldo: 597 goals and 190 assists in 797 appearances
- Messi: 593 goals and 230 assists in 675 appearances
- Hat-tricks: Ronaldo 46; Messi 45
- Club goal ratio: Ronaldo 0.75; Messi 0.88
- Penalties: Ronaldo 102 (17 missed); Messi 70 (22 missed)
International career (friendly and competitive matches)
- Ronaldo: 85 goals and 28 assists in 156 appearances for Portugal
- Messi: 65 goals and 40 assists in 129 appearances for Argentina
- Hat-tricks: Ronaldo 6; Messi 6
- International goal ratio: Ronaldo 0.54; Messi 0.50
- Penalties: Ronaldo 8 (6 missed); Messi 13 (3 missed)
Champions League stats
- Ronaldo this season: 4 goals, 2 assists, 7 matches, 1 hat-trick
- Messi this season: 8 goals, 3 assists, 6 matches, 1 hat-trick
- Ronaldo career Champions League goals: 124 (105 for Real Madrid; 15 for Man Utd; 4 for Juventus)
- Messi career Champions League goals: 108 (all for Barcelona)
- Career Champions League hat-tricks: 8 each
- Ronaldo Champions League winners’ medals - 5: 2007–08 (with Man Utd); 2013–14, 2015–16, 2016–17, 2017–18 (with Real Madrid)
- Messi Champions League winners’ medals - 4: 2005–06, 2008–09, 2010–11, 2014–15 (all with Barcelona)
Cristiano Ronaldo World Cup goals
- 2006: 1
- 2010: 1
- 2014: 1
- 2018: 4
Lionel Messi World Cup goals
- 2006: 1
- 2010: 0
- 2014: 4
- 2018: 1
Ronaldo vs. Messi in European football
Statistics according to Uefa.com (as of 14 March 2019):
- Champions League goals (group stage to final): Ronaldo 124 (105 for Real Madrid; 15 for Man Utd; 4 for Juventus); Messi 108 (all for Barcelona)
- Total Uefa competition goals: Ronaldo 127; Messi 111
- Champions League hat-tricks: Ronaldo 8; Messi 8
- All-time Champions League group stage goals: Ronaldo 61; Messi 66
- Did you know? Ronaldo is the only player to score in three Uefa Champions League finals, and the first to score in 11 successive Champions League matches
Ronaldo vs. Messi: trophies won
Ronaldo club honours
- Premier League titles: 3
- FA Cup: 1
- English Football League Cup: 2
- La Liga titles: 2
- Copa del Rey: 2
- Spanish Supercup: 2
- Uefa Champions League: 5
- Uefa Super Cup: 2
- Fifa Club World Cup: 4
- Supercoppa Italiana: 1
Ronaldo international honours
- Uefa European Championship titles: 1 (2016)
Messi club honours
- La Liga titles: 8
- Copa del Rey: 6
- Spanish Supercup: 6
- Uefa Champions League: 4
- Uefa Super Cup: 3
- Fifa Club World Cup: 3
Messi international honours
- Fifa U-20 World Cup: 1 (2005)
- Olympic Gold Medal: 1 (2008)
Ronaldo vs. Messi: Ballon d’Or history
- Ronaldo wins: 5 (2017, 2016, 2014, 2013, 2008)
- Messi wins: 5 (2015, 2012, 2011, 2010, 2009)
Messi’s Golden Shoe record
- 2009-10: 34 goals
- 2011-12: 50 goals
- 2012-13: 46 goals
- 2016-17: 37 goals
- 2017-18: 34 goals
Ronaldo’s Golden Shoe record
- 2007-08: 31 goals
- 2010-11: 40 goals
- 2013-14: 31 goals (shared with Luis Suarez)
- 2014-15: 48 goals
