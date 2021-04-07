Michael Vinicius nets debut goal as Kotoko hit four past Bechem United 

Asante Kotoko on Wednesday put a splendid performance to move third on the Ghana Premier League standings.
The Porcupines made light meal of the Hunters putting four past them in an outstanding Ghana Premier League fixture.
The two teams locked horns at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium as goals from Abdul Ganiu, Fabio Gama, and new recruits Micheal Vinicius and Francis Kumi ensured victory for the Porcupines.
Following a bright start to the match on the afternoon, Kotoko had the lead after just 13 minutes of play.
Brazilian midfielder Fabio Gama set up defender Abdul Ganiu who riffled an unstoppable shot into the back of the Bechem United goal post.
Later in the first half, Fabio Gama registered his name on the scoresheet to double the lead for the home team before the break.
With Bechem United failing to make strides in the second half, youngster Francis Andy Kumi and new signing Michael Vinicius also scored to increase the lead for the Porcupine Warriors.
Eventually, the match ended 4-0 win Asante Kotoko running away with the maximum points.