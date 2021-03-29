Michael Vinicius: New Kotoko signee trains with club for first time

Michael Vinicius has started his Asante Kotoko career after training at the club's training base Adako Jachie for the first time since his move.
The former Fluminense forward who agreed a two-and-half-year deal with the Porcupines has begun preparations for the second round of the Ghana Premier League with his new teammates.
Kotoko two weeks ago announced that they have secured the signature of Michael Vinícius Silva de Morais.
He is expected to fill the role vacated by Kwame Opoku who has left Kotoko to join Algerian side USM Alger.
READ ALSO: Michael Vinicius lands in Ghana to begin Kotoko adventure
Michael Vinícius Silva de Morais is the second Brazilian to play for Kotoko this season after Fabio Gama Dos Santos.
Asante Kotoko finished 4th position on the league with 27 points in the first round of the Ghana Premier League.