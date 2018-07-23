Michael Essien says Sulley Muntari is vindicated after Number 12

Ghanaian midfielder Michael Essien has disclosed that his compatriot Sulley Muntari is vindicated due to the current state of Ghana football which was hit by an expose recently.
The government is currently taking steps to dissolve the GFA after an Anas expose caught some officials on tape allegedly taking bribes and involve in other corrupt acts.
Muntari was sent home from the Black Stars camp in 2014 after he slapped Management Committee member Moses Armah Parker.
Not only did the midfielder attack Parker but also destroyed gadgets worth $8,000 which all belonged to the Exco member.
It is understood that the Muntari got agitated by some acts which he deemed corrupt by the officials of the Black Stars management committee.
Ghanaians were angry with the actions of Muntari and insults poured in on the player from several quaters.
He has not played for the Black Stars since 2014.
"Sulley Muntari is a very calm person," he told Adom FM.
"People misjudge him because they don't know him.
"What happened in Brazil was unfortunate but with what has happened to Ghana football, I think Ghanaians will now understand why Muntari slapped Mr Parker," he added.
Essien and Muntari spent twelve years together in the Black Stars team.
