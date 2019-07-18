Adingra Mousa threatens to drag Kotoko to FIFA

Adingra Bidodane Moussa has disclosed that he is willing to take Asante Kotoko to FIFA's Court of Arbitration for Sports if the Kumasi- based club does not compensate him.
According to him, he is ready to settle the matter amicably with the Reds management but won't hesitate to take legal action if the club refuses to come to the round table.
"I want to meet the chairman of @AsanteKotoko_SC to discuss the issue, if they give me a compensation package fine I will agree and sign the termination contract but if not will take my ticket and go back home and take the case to FIFA" - Mousa Adingra told Nhyira FM
The former Lobi Stars forward joined the Porcupins two weeks ago on a three-year deal after undergoing a medical test but had his contract terminated on Monday due to poor performance.
The club’s official statement on his signing read “Asante Kotoko are pleased to announce the signing of Adingra Bidodane Moussa from Nigerian Premier League giants, Lobi Stars.”
“The Cote d’Ivoire striker signed his contract papers to a three-year deal at the club’s secretariat on Saturday.”
“The signing follows the successful completion and passing of a routine medical assessment conducted by the Dr. Kwasi Twumasi Baah Junior-led medical team on Friday,”
