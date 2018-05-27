MTN FA Cup Round of 64: Liberty ease past Vision FC, Heart of Lions knocked out

Liberty Professionals progressed to the MTN FA Cup round of 32 after a narrow 1-0 victory over Vision FC at the Nii Okromansah Park on Saturday.
Liberty's George Ansong scored the only goal in the 40th minute with a powerful header on a long throw-in delivered by new signing Augustine Arhinful.
The shock on Saturday was Bebeto FC elimination of Division One League Zone III giants Heart of Lions with 4-3 penalty shootout victory after a 0-0 draw in regulation time.
Wa Suntaa FC recorded their heaviest win after thrashing Sankara Nationals 8-0.
The round of 64 games will continue today at various match centres.
MTN FA Cup Round of 32 results:
Sankara Nationals 0-8 Wa Suntaa FC
Mighty Jets 0-1 Tema Youth
Soccer Intellectuals 0-4 Elmina Sharks
River Plate Athletic 0-1 Asokwa Deportivo
New Edubiase United 1-0 Thunderbolt
Emmanuel FC 0-1 Nania FC
Vision FC 0-1 Liberty Professionals
Bebeto FC 0 (4) -0 (3) Heart of Lions
Bolga Soccer Masters 3-0 Zuarungu FC
Bis Paradise 1 (5)-1 (4) Nzema Kotoko
Dreams FC 4-1 Mepom Vatens Sports Club