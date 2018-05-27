First National Bank - Join our community

MTN FA Cup Round of 64: Liberty ease past Vision FC, Heart of Lions knocked out

By Mutala Yakubu
Liberty Professionals players celebrating after beating Vision FC in the MTN FA Cup
Liberty Professionals progressed to the MTN FA Cup round of 32 after a narrow 1-0 victory over Vision FC at the Nii Okromansah Park on Saturday.

Liberty's George Ansong scored the only goal in the 40th minute with a powerful header on a long throw-in delivered by new signing Augustine Arhinful.

The shock on Saturday was Bebeto FC elimination of Division One League Zone III giants Heart of Lions with 4-3 penalty shootout victory after a 0-0 draw in regulation time.

Wa Suntaa FC recorded their heaviest win after thrashing Sankara Nationals 8-0.

The round of 64 games will continue today at various match centres.

MTN FA Cup Round of 32 results:

Sankara Nationals 0-8 Wa Suntaa FC

Mighty Jets 0-1 Tema Youth

Soccer Intellectuals 0-4 Elmina Sharks

River Plate Athletic 0-1 Asokwa Deportivo

New Edubiase United 1-0 Thunderbolt

Emmanuel FC 0-1 Nania FC

Vision FC 0-1 Liberty Professionals

Bebeto FC 0 (4) -0 (3) Heart of Lions

Bolga Soccer Masters 3-0 Zuarungu FC

Bis Paradise 1 (5)-1 (4) Nzema Kotoko

Dreams FC 4-1 Mepom Vatens Sports Club

