MTN supports Black Stars World Cup campaign with $2million

Telecommunications giants MTN Ghana have donated cedi equivalent of $2million to the Black Stars ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
MTN Ghana, in its performance report for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, said it was proud to be a headline sponsor of the Black Stars.
Black Stars make a return to the tournament after missing out on the 2018 edition in Russia and have been drawn in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.
"As a nation connected through football and with rich football history, MTN will join all Ghanaians in support of this national agenda, and we would like to wish the Black Stars the very best as they make the nation proud in Qatar," the report said as quoted by Graphic Sports.
Ghana will take on Portugal in their first game on November 24 before playing South Korea and Uruguay on November 28 and December 2 respectively.
Black Stars will play Switzerland in an International friendly on November 17, before travelling to Qatar for the World Cup.