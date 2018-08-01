My contract was not terminated - Kwame Bonsu

Ghanaian footballer Kwame Bonsu has refuted reports claiming his contract was terminated by his former club Gefle IF after he was sentenced to prison for allegedly raping and assaulting his ex-wife last year.
The 22-year old was a midfielder for Swedish club Gefle IF prior to his sentence.
After his release on 30 July 2018, he was asked about his contract situation with the Swedish club due to reports circulating that his contract was terminated.
"My contract was not terminated but because I was sentenced for long, my contract expired so as things stand, I am a free player, I'm still a football player and that's what I will continue to do. Kwame Bonsu told Ahotor FM in Accra.
"I don't want to go into detail with regards to the matter but it was a fabricated case"
Kwame Bonsu confirmed he has not heard from his ex-wife but refused to answer whether he still in love with his wife.
"She hasn't spoken to me"
"What I can say is that I can't prescribe someone (lady) for anybody to stay with but it is good to learn a lesson from other people's mistakes" So they should take lessons from my situation.