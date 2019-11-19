My focus is to win the League not friendlies - Hearts coach Kim Grant

Hearts of Oak coach Kim Grants says he is focused on preparing a formidable side that can challenge for the title in the upcoming Ghana Premier League season.
The Phobians have been playing friendlies to keep themselves busy as they wait for the resumption of the domestic topflight championship. However, supporters have not been pleased with recent results and are calling on the coach to record victories in the preseason friendly.
But Kim Grant is of the view that friendly results are of no importance and the vision to build an exciting squad to annex the league is his aim.
"I understand people are disappointed about last Sunday’s game but I wasn’t and I know the fact that I’m not going to push always my full strength out because for me it’s not about the results but about we preparing to play in the league," he told Kumasi based OTEC FM.
"We don’t get 3 points for winning a friendly, it’s not important for me.
"I got three (3) players now with the national team, they will be coming back successful to join the group (Hearts team) and we will start preparing fully for the new season so I’m not concerned at all because I’m not training to play in friendly matches but rather preparing for the league which is going to start soon."
Coach Kim Grant added: "I’m trying to be careful that the players don’t get injured because it’s a crucial moment in our preparation so I need to make sure that everybody is 100% fit. There is a process ongoing and if you understand football, you will know this process takes time and I’m not concerned at all.
"I’m not here to win friendlies but here to win the league or league matches and I believe I have a young squad who are very hungry for success.
Hearts of Oak on Sunday were held to a 1-1 draw at the Accra Sports Stadium by Wa All Stars.
