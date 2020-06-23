Nana Yaw Amponsah best man for Kotoko CEO job - Abdul Salam Yakubu

Bankroller of New Edubiase, Abdul Salam Yakubu has endorsed Nana Yaw Amponsah as the best man for the Asante Kotoko’s top job.
Kotoko are in search of a new person to be their CEO after the dissolution of their management team.
The Kumasi-based club Board Chairman, Dr Kwame Kyei this month dissolved the management team of the club led by CEO George Amoako.
According to reports in the local media, the management of the Porcupine Warriors is set to hold talks with the Phar Rangers boss today in Accra over the CEO job.
And Abdul Salam Yakubu believes Mr Amponsah is the right person for the job.
"Nana Yaw Amponsah is my brother with so many competences," he told Light FM.
"He will easily do the Kotoko CEO job and succeed if given the nod.
"Kotoko is a big brand which deserves a person who understands the football philosophy where sponsorships can be attained easily.
"Having the great King Otumfuo and Dr Kwame Kyei on your side is 100% beneficial.
"He will simply do the work if given the opportunity," he concluded.
Meanwhile. life patron of Asante Kotoko Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has banned Kotoko from player recruitment for a year as he believes the club has enough materials to compete with.