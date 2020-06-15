Otumfuo's directive will bring out the best in Konadu - J.E Sarpong

Veteran coach J.E. Sarpong believes the transfer ban placed on Asante Kotoko by life patron of the Club Otumfuo Osei Tutu II will bring out the best in head coach Maxwell Konadu.
Otumfuo has banned Kotoko from player recruitment for a year as he believes the club has enough materials to compete with.
He made this known through the Chief of Staff of Manhyia Kofi Badu, when he informed the newly-constituted board of directors during their inauguration last Tuesday, not to recruit new players for at least one year.
A decision which has been greeted with mixed reactions by the Porcupine Warriors fraternity.
However, the former Ebusua Dwarfs coach says former Black Stars B coach Maxwell Konadu is experienced enough to build a formidable squad with the talents at his disposable.
He also lamented the enormous impact player acquisition has had of the Kotoko's finances.
“Every year they buy so many players and they are all on salary but they won’t even use them so it all comes at a huge disadvantage to the club financially so for me I support the call by Otumfuo to place a ban on player recruitment for at least one season.
“The good thing about this whole decision too is that it will always bring out the experience in coach Maxwell Konadu,” he added Sarpong added.
Otumfuo last month constituted a new 9-member board to steer the affairs of the club.
The unit is led by Kwame Kyei, who has been at the helm of affairs for the last three years.
Jude Arthur (Board Chairman for Ghana Commercial Bank), Kwadwo Boateng Gyamfi (Board Chairman Ghana EXIM Bank), Kwasi Osei Ofori (Chairman Erdmark Group/ CEO Rocksure Mining Ltd), Lawyer Kwamina Mensah (Corporate Lawyer), Alhaji Lamine (Businessman), Joseph Yaw Adu (Retired Director of Sports at Kwame Nkrumah University Science and Technology), Baffour Kwame Kusi (Otumfuo's Ankobeahene), and Evelyn Nsiah Asare (Acting Head of Sports at Sunyani Technical University) complete the board.