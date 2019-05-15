NC's Special Competition: Hearts eyes victory against Karela, Kotoko host Wonders

The Normalization Committee’s Special Competition matchday 12 continues today, May 15, 2019 at the various match venues with some exciting fixtures.
The Special Competition is edging closer to conclusion with 3 matches left to play in the tourney.
The Competitive nature of the matches have moved to another level with clubs fighting to secure a respectable position as the competition draws to an end.
Over in Zone A, 2nd placed Asante Kotoko will slug it out with Eleven Wonders at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium as they hope to close the 4point gap on Medeama.
The Porcupines coming back on a painful 1-0 defeat to AshantiGold will be hoping to appease their fans with a win against the Techiman based team.
Meanwhile, struggling Berekum Chelsea will take on Bechem United while AshantiGold beaming with confidence after edging Kotoko in the Ashanti derby will battle Aduana Stars at the Len Clay Stadium.
Zone B leaders, Hearts of Oak will welcome Karela United at the Accra Sports Stadium.
Revenge will be on the minds of the Phobians as they seek to redeem their image for the first leg loss to the Anyinase based team.
Karela on the other hand will be relying on the services of marksman Diawisie Taylor who is leading the goal king race with 8 goals to help them inflict another defeat to Kim Grant charges.
The Academy boys, WAFA will lock horns with Elmina Sharks at Sogakope as Inter Allies also play Liberty Professional in Tema.
Matchday 12 Fixtures
AshantiGold vs Aduana Stars
Berekum Chelsea vs Bechem United
Asante Kotoko vs Eleven Wonders
Ebusua Dwarfs vs Dreams FC
WAFA vs Elmina Sharks
Hearts of Oak vs Karela United
Inter Allies vs Liberty Professionals