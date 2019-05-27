NC's Special Competition: Round of 32 fixtures revealed

The round of 32 fixtures for the novelty Normalization Committee's Special Competiton have been revealed.
In a draw conducted on Sunday, the novelty Competition have been divided into Zones to reduce the cost incurred in travelling to match centers.
After the conclusion of the group phase of the Tier I competition, 32 teams qualified for the Tier II competition with 8 from the Premier division and 24 from the lower division (Division One)
The Tier II competition will be played in a knockout format. The winner will represent Ghana at the CAF Confederations Cup next season.
Meanwhile, the winner of the Tier I competition is yet to be determined after Hearts, Kotoko, Karela and Ashantigold booked their place in the semis.
The winner of the Tier I competition will represent Ghana at the CAF Champions League.
Matches of round 32 matches would start on May 28.
Northern Zone
- Ashgold vs Young Apostles
- New Edubiase vs Asokwa Deportivo
- Medeama vs Bibiani Gold stars
- FC Samartex vs Tamale City FC
- Kotoko vs RTU
- Wa Suntaa vs Nkoranza Warriors
- Aduana vs Berekum Arsenal
- BA United vs Kintampo FC
Southern Zone
- Liberty vs Skyy FC
- Elmina Sharks vs Heart of Lions
- Hearts of Oak vs Uncle T United
- Mighty Jets vs Proud United
- Karela United vs Nzema Kotoko
- Unistar Academy vs Amidaus Professionals
- Kotoku Royals vs Tema Youth
- Vision FC vs Young Wise
READ ALSO:
- NC's Special Competition: Karela see off Dwarfs to reach Semis, Liberty ease past WAFA
- C.K. Akonnor wins first trophy with Asante Kotoko
- NC's Special Competition: Kotoko advance to Semis, Medeama beat Chelsea
For the Latest Sports News visit primenewsghana.com