NC's Special Competition: Round of 32 fixtures revealed

The round of 32 fixtures for the novelty Normalization Committee's Special Competiton have been revealed.

In a draw conducted on Sunday, the novelty Competition have been divided into Zones to reduce the cost incurred in travelling to match centers.

After the conclusion of the group phase of the Tier I competition, 32 teams qualified for the Tier II competition with 8 from the Premier division and 24 from the lower division (Division One)

The Tier II competition will be played in a knockout format. The winner will represent Ghana at the CAF Confederations Cup next season.

Meanwhile, the winner of the Tier I competition is yet to be determined after Hearts, Kotoko, Karela and Ashantigold booked their place in the semis.

The winner of the Tier I competition will represent Ghana at the CAF Champions League.

Matches of round 32 matches would start on May 28.

Northern Zone

Ashgold vs Young Apostles

New Edubiase vs Asokwa Deportivo

Medeama vs Bibiani Gold stars

FC Samartex vs Tamale City FC

Kotoko vs RTU

Wa Suntaa vs Nkoranza Warriors

Aduana vs Berekum Arsenal

BA United vs Kintampo FC

Southern Zone

Liberty vs Skyy FC

Elmina Sharks vs Heart of Lions

Hearts of Oak vs Uncle T United

Mighty Jets vs Proud United

Karela United vs Nzema Kotoko

Unistar Academy vs Amidaus Professionals

Kotoku Royals vs Tema Youth

Vision FC vs Young Wise

