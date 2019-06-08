NC's Special Competition Tier 1: Kotoko rescinds decision to boycott tourney

Asante Kotoko have rescinded their boycott of the Normalisation Committee's Special Competition.
The Porcupine Warriors on Tuesday, June 4 pulled out of the novelty competition over the decision of the Normalisation Committee (NC) to play a one-off match.
The NC welcomed the Porcupines withdrawal stating ''The Ghana Football Association NC Special Committee has taken note of your withdrawal and the concerns raised in your dated 3rd June, 2019 on the above subject but wish you could rescind your withdrawal and participate in the NC Tier One Special Competition."
''The GFA would wish to have the two glamorous clubs play in the semi-finals. However, we wish you well if you stand by your earlier decision.''
But in a twist of events, the club has now agreed to face Hearts of Oak in the semi final on 16th June 2019, at Accra stadium with proceeds to be shared at 40% each, according to Kujoe Fianoo, member of the Normalisation Committee's Special Competition organising team.
