By Vincent Ashitey
NC's Special Competition: Top scorers chart

Normalisation Committee's Special Competition top scorers are battling to the end for a chance at winning the prestigious Golden Boot award for the tournament.

Asante Kotoko hero, Abdul Fatawu Safiu who is leading the top scorers' chart failed to increase his tally in matchday 8 of the Special Competition allowing other players to close the gap. 

Karela United duo of Diawuse Taylor and Solomon Taylor and Hearts of Oak star Joseph Esso all sit on 4 goals, with Liberty's Benjamin Eshun and Inter Allies' Effiong Nsungusi one behind on 3.

Top Scorers Chart

NAME CLUB GOALS
1. Abdul Fatawu Safiu Asante Kotoko 6
2.  Diawuse Taylor  Karela United 4
3. Solomon Taylor Karela United 4
4. Joseph Esso Hearts of Oak  4
5. Benjamin Eshun Liberty Professionals 3
6. Effiong Nsungusi  Inter Allies 3

