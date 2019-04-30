NC's Special Competition: Top scorers chart

Normalisation Committee's Special Competition top scorers are battling to the end for a chance at winning the prestigious Golden Boot award for the tournament.
Asante Kotoko hero, Abdul Fatawu Safiu who is leading the top scorers' chart failed to increase his tally in matchday 8 of the Special Competition allowing other players to close the gap.
Karela United duo of Diawuse Taylor and Solomon Taylor and Hearts of Oak star Joseph Esso all sit on 4 goals, with Liberty's Benjamin Eshun and Inter Allies' Effiong Nsungusi one behind on 3.
Read also:
NC' Special Competition: Table after matchday 8
Kotoko Policy Analyst Amo Sarpong banned from all football activities
NC' Special Competition: Chelsea slapped with stadium ban
Top Scorers Chart
|NAME
|CLUB
|GOALS
|1. Abdul Fatawu Safiu
|Asante Kotoko
|6
|2. Diawuse Taylor
|Karela United
|4
|3. Solomon Taylor
|Karela United
|4
|4. Joseph Esso
|Hearts of Oak
|4
|5. Benjamin Eshun
|Liberty Professionals
|3
|6. Effiong Nsungusi
|Inter Allies
|3