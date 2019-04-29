NC' Special Competition: Table after matchday 8

The Normalization Committee's Special Competition second round begun over the weekend at the various match venues.
In Zone A, Asante failed to do the double over Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park as they were held to a goalless draw game.
The Porcupines still remains at the summit of the log after the matchday 8. Meanwhile, Medeama edged out Aduana Stars at the Tarkwa T&A by a lone goal to move to a point behind Kotoko.
Over in Zone B, Hearts of Oak defeated 10-man Inter Allies 2-0 at the Tema Park to move into the second position in Zone B standings. The Phobians who are making strides in the Special Competition have recorded back-to-back victory against the Eleven is to One side.
WAFA ensured they finished as toppers of Zone B after matchday 8 with a 2-0 victory over Ebusua Dwarfs.
Read also:
NC' Special Competition: Hearts silence Allies, Kotoko held by Chelsea
Ghana midfielder Isaac Sackey hospitalised after Alanyaspor deadly accident in Turkey
Matchday 8 results
Berekum Chelsea 0-0 Asante Kotoko
Medeama SC 1-0 Aduana
Bechem United 0-3 Eleven Wonders
Liberty Professionals 3-3 Karela United
WAFA 2-0 Ebusua Dwarfs
Elmina Sharks 5-1 Dreams FC
Inter Allies 0-2 Hearts of Oak
ZONE A STANDINGS
ZONE B STANDINGS