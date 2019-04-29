Prime News Ghana

By Vincent Ashitey
NC' Special Competition: Table after matchday 8

 The Normalization Committee's Special Competition second round begun over the weekend at the various match venues.

In Zone A, Asante failed to do the double over Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park as they were held to a goalless draw game.

The Porcupines still remains at the summit of the log after the matchday 8. Meanwhile, Medeama edged out Aduana Stars at the Tarkwa T&A by a lone goal to move to a point behind Kotoko.

Over in Zone B, Hearts of Oak defeated 10-man Inter Allies 2-0 at the Tema Park to move into the second position in Zone B standings. The Phobians who are making strides in the Special Competition have recorded back-to-back victory against the Eleven is to One side.

WAFA ensured they finished as toppers of Zone B after matchday 8 with a 2-0 victory over Ebusua Dwarfs.

Matchday 8 results

Berekum Chelsea 0-0 Asante Kotoko

Medeama SC 1-0 Aduana

Bechem United 0-3 Eleven Wonders

Liberty Professionals 3-3 Karela United

WAFA 2-0 Ebusua Dwarfs

Elmina Sharks 5-1 Dreams FC

Inter Allies 0-2 Hearts of Oak

ZONE A STANDINGS
ZONE A

 

ZONE B STANDINGS

ZONE B

