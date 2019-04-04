Prime News in Ghana

NC' Special Competition: Medeama claim narrow win over Kotoko (VIDEO)

By Mutala Yakubu
Medeama put the brakes on ten-man Asante Kotoko with a slim 1-0 win at the T&A Park in Tarkwa on Thursday in the Special Competition.



Striker Kwame Boateng converted a first-half penalty which secured the points for the Mauve and Yellows on a rain-soaked pitch.

Defender Abass Mohammed caught a goal-bound header on the line with his hand and referee Maxwell Hansen was left with the only option of pointing to the spot for a penalty.


Mohamed, the left back, received a straight red to leave Kotoko numerically disadvantaged.

Medeama were playing their first match in the competition after their opener against Berekum Chelsea was postponed.

