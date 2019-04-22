NC' Special Competition: Table after matchday 6

The Normalization Committee's Special Competition continued over the weekend at the various match venues over the weekend.
Medeama SC bounced to winning ways after suffering a 1-0 loss to AshantiGold in their last match to record a slim win over Eleven Wonders over the weekend in Zone A.
Berekum Chelsea pulled a surprise with a 1-0 win over AshantiGold. It is their first win in the Special Competition.
Over in Zone B, WAFA SC beat Accra Hearts of Oak 3-2 at the Sogakope park . The Academy side prior to the match vowed to beat the Phobians and hand them a defeat on Easter Sunday and surely stuck to their word. The results ensured they have leapfrogged Karela United on the log.
Karela United meanwhile tasted their first defeat in the Special Competition by losing 2-0 to Elmina Sharks. The results have had an effect on their standing on the log,
Full results of matchday 6
Bechem United 1-1 Aduana Stars
Medeama SC 1-0 Eleven Wonders FC
Berekum Chelsea 1-0 AshantiGold SC
Liberty Professionals 1-0 Dreams FC
Elmina Sharks FC 2-0 Karela United FC
Inter Allies FC 0-1 Ebusua Dwarfs
WAFA SC 3-2 Hearts of Oak
ZONE A STANDINGS
