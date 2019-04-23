NC' Special Competition: WAFA edge Hearts in 5-goal thriller (VIDEO)

WAFA overcame Hearts of Oak in a 5-goal thriller in Sogakope in the Normalization Committee's Special Competition to move top of the table.
The Academy side prior to the match vowed to beat the Phobians and hand them a defeat on Easter Sunday and surely stuck to their word.
The Academy boys won the game 3-2 courtesy goals from Jamal Haruna, Daniel Lomotey and Bortey Acquaye.
Skipper Fatau Mohammed and Christopher Bonney also scored for the Phobians.
The defeat ensured that the continental club masters have suffered three losses in the Special Competition. They host Inter Allies at the Accra Sports Stadium on April 24.
