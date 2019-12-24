NCC PRO criticises Hearts of Oak management for ignoring supporters plea

National Chapters Committee PRO for Hearts of Oak, Jones Asante Mfodwo affectionately called Kobby Jones has descended on management of the club for ignoring the plea of the supporters not to feature in the President’s Cup.
His comment comes on the back the Phobians 2-1 lost to bitterest rivals Asante Kotoko in the 2019 President's Cup over the weekend at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.
According to Kobby Jones, the NCC earlier warmed management of the club to withdraw from the match but they refused because they were money-driven.
He told Speaking to Storm 101.9 FM: “I won’t say our defeat to Kotoko was because of fatigue, the performance of some players introduced in the second half was not up to standard. We made this clear to the management that some players are not up to the standard of the club.
“We the NCC Executives were not part of the game, we told them not to play the game, the spirit of the club is the supporters.
“We told GHALCA we have one week to start the league, so the date of the President Cup won’t help us.
“This can surely affect you in the league when you play against your bitter rival and lost.
“I can say the management are only interested in the financial benefit involves.
“I don't want to talk about the Umbro Jersey again, this was the reason why we were insulted bitterly with all kinds of words”
He urged the supporters to throng the stadium in the opening league game against Berekum Chelsea.
“We are looking forward to our league opener against Berekum Chelsea.
“We will urge all the fan’s to keep on supporting the club and we know we will never disgrace them” he concluded.
