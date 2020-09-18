NDC’s proposal to pay GPL players GH₵1,500 doable - Abel Manomey

Dreams FC striker Abel Manomey believes the National Democratic Congress' proposal to pay players of the local league a monthly salary of GHC1,500 is feasible.
The NDC revealed in their manifesto that they will be establishing a sports fund which will support sporting activities when voted to power.
READ ALSO: NDC will ensure successful hosting of 2023 African Games - Mahama
The opposition party’s Communication Director, Sammy Gyamfi, in a radio interview, hinted that each player in the Ghana Premier League (GPL) will be paid ₵1,500 a month.
“The NDC will establish a Sports Development Fund. The government will furnish the account with enough money and also generate some from corporate bodies,” he told Kumasi FM.
“Every club that plays in the [Ghana] Premier League will be supported with funds to settle player salaries, an average money of GH¢1,500 will be paid to each player.
“Every club that qualifies to play in the CAF Inter-club competition will also be supported. The inter-colleges games will also be supported financially with this fund.
“However, clubs that transfer players abroad will give a percentage of the money they earn into the sports fund.”
Reacting to the matter, Abel Manomey backed National Democratic Congress' decision to pay local players a monthly salary of GHC1,500.
“It is doable. I think governments are beginning to see that football is not just a passion but also a job,” he told Citi TV
“When NDC comes into power, they can do it, because I can tell you on authority that majority of Ghana Premier League players are receiving salaries in the region of GHS 80 to GHS 250.
” So I think it is a good plan, only if they follow through on their promise if they win,” he concluded.
Some players in the Ghana Premier League in time past have bemoaned the poor remuneration they have to endure.
READ ALSO: Kotoko announces management team
According to them, the Ghana Premier League will continue to be devoid of the cream of talents if the players are not well remunerated.