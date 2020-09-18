Kotoko announces 8-member management team

Asante Kotoko have today September 18, announced their management team to steer the affairs of the club for the next 3 years.
The 8-member management team was announced by the Chief Executive Officer of the club Nana Yaw Amponsah.
A club statement read: On behalf of HRM Otumfour Osei Tutu II and the Board of Directors of Asante Kotoko, it is with great honour that I announce the Management team to steer the affairs of our great club for the next 3 years.
"These astute and consummate professionals are specialists in their various sectors. They believe in the vision and direction of this great club and have the requisite knowledge and experience to drive the club to achieve its set targets through modernisation and commercialisation of the sport,'' the statement added
The mandate of the appointees runs simultaneously with that of the CEO.
READ ALSO: Emmanuel Dasoberi set to be named Kotoko Administrative Manager after resigning from GFA
Read the full statement below