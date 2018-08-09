New Dep Sports Minister may struggle-Foh-Amoaning

Astute Lawyer, Moses Foh-Amoaning says new Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Perry Okudzeto may struggle with his new position.
According to Foh-Amoaning, he does not know the experience Perry has in the field of sports and that could pose a challenge to him.
"Perry may struggle, I don't know his experience in sports"
"The main structures that hold the sports fraternity are not in the best of shapes, it may take him a lot of time to learn," he said in an interview with Joy FM.
The President Akufo-Addo on Thursday, August 9, 2018, made a Ministerial reshuffle that saw Perry Okudzeto former Deputy Minister of Information now take over as the Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports.
He replaces Pius Enam Hadzide who was suspended earlier this year due to the Australia Visa scandal but was reinstated.
Pius has also been named as the Deputy Minister of Information.
