New signing Ademola Kuti axed from Hearts of Oak's 30-man Ghana Premier League squad

New signing Danjuma Ademola Kuti has not been included in Hearts of Oak's 30-man Ghana Premier League squad.
The decision means the striker will not be able to play again for Coach Nii Odoom's side until the next transfer window open for the club to register him if they wish to.
According to reports, Nigerian striker was not registered after Hearts discovered he had a chronic injury.
The former Lobi Stars and Al Fujairah SC player completed a move to Hearts of Oak in May but he is yet to feature for the club due to coronavirus that led to sporting activities including the Ghana Premier League halted.
Below is the Phobians 30-man squad for the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season which starts this weekend.
Hearts of Oak play as guest to Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park on Saturday, November 14 at 3:00 pm.
Below is the full list: