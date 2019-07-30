Nicolas Pepe jets in for Arsenal medical

Cote d'Ivoire international Nicolas Pepe has arrived in London for a medical ahead of his proposed transfer to Arsenal.
The Lille attacker is set to have his medical today ahead of his proposed club-record £72million move to the Gunners.
Despite their limited transfer budget, a consequence of Unai Emery’s failure to secure Champions League qualification, Arsenal have agreed to pay Lille in a series of instalments over the course of a five-year contract.
The completion of his move will shatter the transfer fee of £55.4 million held by Aubameyang when he joined from Borussia Dortmund.
Pepe will become Arsenal boss Unai Emery's fourth signing of the summer should the deal be completed.
