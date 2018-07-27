Nkana FC terminates the contract of Ghanaian goalkeeper Stephen Adams

Zambian top flight side Nkana FC have terminated the contract of Ghanaian goalkeeper Stephen Adams.
Adams, 33, joined the side on a two-year deal in January but will need to search for a new club as his deal has been cancelled.
The Ghanaian failed to impress leading to the decision by the club to part ways with him after just six months.
Nkana will pay the Ghanaian off after deciding to terminate his deal.
The former Aduana Stars goalkeeper has made 7 appearances for the Black Stars.