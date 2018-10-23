Normalisation Committee to meet with President Nana Akufo-Addo on Tuesday

The Normalisation Committee is set to meet Nana Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, October 23, 2018, at the Jubilee House in Accra.
The Normalisation Committee led by Dr. Kofi Amoah and deputized by Lucy Quist will meet the President of the land to update him on the current situation on what they have done so far with regards to football reforms in the country.
The committee earlier on a forum discussed with the football administrators and owners of Premier League and Division One clubs on the way forward for Ghana football.
Read also:Revive colt football- Gyan's advice to Normalisation Committee
Undercover reporter Anas Aremeyaw Anas conducted an investigation which captured referees as well as football officials taking money to influence matches which led to the halt of the local league.
The Normalisation Committee is charged to restructure Ghana football in six months time by FIFA/CAF.