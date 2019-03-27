NSA boss reveals pressure from five clubs to use Baba Yara Sports Stadium as home grounds

Director General of National Sports authority, Professor Peter Twumasi has revealed that five clubs have requested to use the Baba Yara Stadium as their home venue for the Normalization Committee's Special Competition.
The Normalization Competition expected to revive football in the country was launched on last Monday, March 26, at the GFA secretariat and is set to commence this weekend at the various much venues.
Asante Kotoko, Asokwa Deportivo, King Faisal, Achiken Unity and Unity FC have chosen Baba Yara Stadium as their home venue.
However, Prof. Twumasi has disclosed that the pitch is not in the best of shape to accommodate the five clubs.
"Though we have the capacity to host the five clubs that will be using the Baba Yara Sports Stadium as their home grounds, there may be some changes if the renovation process starts. The pitch is not in a good shape that's our only challenge," Prof. Twumasi intimated on OTEC FM.