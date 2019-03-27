Wa All Stars now Stallions FC according to new owners

New owners of Wa All Stars have changed the club's name to Stallions FC according to former Black Stars player John Painstil.
John Painstil led a team of investors to purchase the Wa-based team from former GFA capo Kwesi Nyantakyi.
Kwesi Nyantakyi was handed a life ban by FIFA from all football-activities following Anas expose.
This meant that he had to sell the club to new owners.
"My team of investors and I are now the new owners of Stallions FC previously called Wa All Stars," a statement signed by John Paintsil.
"This name was changed by special resolution with the approval of the registry of companies on 28th February 2018.
"It was incorporated under the companies Act 1963 (Article 179) as a company limited by guarantee."
