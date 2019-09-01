OFFICIAL: ABN Signs Saddick Adams ‘Obama’

Angel Broadcasting Network is pleased to announce that renowned Sports Journalist Saddick Adams ‘Obama’ has joined ABN effective 1st September 2019.
The reigning GJA Sports Journalist of the year returns to the ABN family barely five years after leaving.
Saddick will manage ABN’s Sports Department at Angel TV as well as our Abeka Lapaz-based Angel 102.9 FM
He will host Angel 102.9 FM’s flagship sports show between 7pm-9pm on weekdays.
The show will begin on Monday September 2nd 2019 .
The versatile broadcaster brings years of experience and influence to the ABN family as one of the most reputable and respected Sports journalists on the continent.
He is renowned in Ghanaian sports circles for his forensic research into matters relating to sports and investigative works on both local and international football.
As one of the most influential Ghanaian journalists, Saddick’s popularity stretches beyond the traditional media landscape, with over 100,000 followers on Facebook and over 80,000 followers Twitter.
Welcome home ‘The Sports Obama’.
Source: angelfmonlinegh.com