Richard Commey congratulates Lomanchenko after win, possible fight looms

IBF champion Richard Commey has congratulated Ukranian boxer Vasily Lomachenko after his win on Saturday night over Britain's Luke Campbell at the O2 Arena in London.
The Ukranian produced a battling display to beat Britain's Luke Campbell on points (119-108, 119-108, 118-108) and add the WBC lightweight title to his WBA and WBO belts.
Congratulations to @VasylLomachenko well deserved winner but massive respect to @luke11campbell who put up a great fight. And Then There Was Two!!! @trboxing @loudibella @DiBellaEnt@Mickey_Moo @Streetwisemgt - he tweeted.
Commey was scheduled to fight Lomachenko in April but the fight was cancelled due to an injury he suffered after claiming the IBF title from Isa Chaniev of Russia.
But there is a possibility it will happen this time if the Ghanian wins the December 14 bout against Teofimo Lopez at the Madison Square Garden in New York.
Lomancheko has already made known that he is more than ready to fight Commey as he wants the IBF title to become the undisputed lightweight world champion.
"I want to fight [for the fourth belt]. Of course, I want to fight with [Commey-Lopez winner]. I want to fight with Teofimo Lopez, but I do not think he will win this fight [against Commey],'' he said in this post-fight press conference.
Bob Arum, the founder and CEO of Top Rank and the promoter of Commey-Lopez, plans to match the winner with Lomachenko.
"Obviously, we're looking to win the fourth belt to unify the title," he said.